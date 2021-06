The newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 62. A total of 9,649 tests have been registered.

1,588 patients remain in hospitals across the country, 201 of them - in intensive care units.

78 infected people have recovered in the last 24 hours and 9 patients died.

14,241 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, bringing their total number to 1,709,510.