Ilinden-Exochi border check point will be open to cars and tourists as of July 1, Greek Foreign Ministry’s chief secretary announced.

The border check point was closed for one year which led to protests. As of 1 July the Promachonas border check point will also be reinforced with an additional 20 police officers.

Greece is also expected to open its border with the Republic of North Macedonia at Bogorodica border check point which will relieve pressure at Kulata-Promachonas.