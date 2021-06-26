The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 421,487, after 14,945 tests identified 86 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.58 per cent.



Sofia tops the list of new cases with 21 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 7 cases and Sofia and Burgas regions with 6 cases each.



The active cases are 9,370 Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,565, including 196 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,439. Another 143 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 394,091.



Four fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,026.



With 12,289 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,721,790 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 783,393 who are fully vaccinated.