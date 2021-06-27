The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 421,515, after 6,499 tests identified 28 new infections on Saturday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.43 per cent.



The active cases are 9,382 Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,561, including 196 in intensive care.



Another 15 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 394,106.



One fatality was reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,027.



With 3,107 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,724,896 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 784,995 who are fully vaccinated.