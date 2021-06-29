The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 421,646, after 20,035 tests identified 115 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.57 per cent.

Sofia tops the list of new cases with 34 positive tests, followed by Blagoevgrad with 11 cases and Sofia region with 10 cases. The active cases are 9,364. There are 1,517 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, of whom 186 in intensive care.

The infected medical staff have reached 13,440. Another 117 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 394,242.

Thirteen fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,040.

With 8,102 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,735,675 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 790,971 who are fully vaccinated.