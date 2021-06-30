The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 412,721, after 17,080 tests identified 105 new infections on Tuesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.6 per cent.



Sofia City Region Region tops the list of new cases with 39 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with eight cases.



The active cases are 9,233. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,495, including 179 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,443. Another 227 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 394,469.



Nine fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,049.



With 12,603 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,748,265 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 798,053 who are fully vaccinated.