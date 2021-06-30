Photo: iStock
That was announced today
Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said at the start of the regular weekly meeting of the government on Wednesday that the the total quantity of voting machines for the upcoming general elections has been secured
The machines that were ordered additionally have arrived on Tuesday evening, Yanev said, adding that the total number of machines have been secured, in view of the cabinet's and the Central Election Commission's obligations for the elections.
Източник: BTA