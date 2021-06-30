The caretaker government has decided to close the National Vaccine Task Force. It will be replaced by an advisory council on vaccines comprised by experts with wider expertise and wider public representation, BNR reports.

The council will assist the Minister of Health in organizing and conducting vaccinations. The new council will prepare public information campaigns in order to raise confidence in vaccines and achieve high coverage in the country.

The government has also allocated nearly 18 million euros for the payment of 500-euro bonuses to the medics on the front line by the end of the declared epidemic situation on July 31.