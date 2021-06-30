On June 30, with a military ritual at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, tribute was paid to Major Valentin Terziev, a pilot of a MiG-29 fighter jet, who died on June 9 while performing a night shooting exercise over the sea near Shabla.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Minister of Defense Georgi Panayotov, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, senior military, colleagues and relatives came to express gratitude to the responsible and professional service of the military pilot. Posthumously, Valentin Terziev was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and was awarded the Order of St. George - First Degree, BNR reported.