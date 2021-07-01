The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 421,829, after 13,480 tests identified 27 new infections on Wednesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.58 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 29 positive tests.



The active cases are 9,111. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,481, including 179 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,444. Another 188 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 394,657. Twelve fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 17,990.



With 13,027 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,761,277 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 805,473 who are fully vaccinated.