The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 421,902 after 13,903 tests identified 73 new infections on Thursday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.52 per cent.



The active cases are 8,905. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,434, including 163 in intensive care.



Another 273 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 394,930. Six fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,067.



With 12,314 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,773,581 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far.