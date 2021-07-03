The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 421,983, after 16,184 tests identified 81 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.5 per cent.



The capital city Sofia tops the list of new cases with 34 positive tests, followed by the southern region of Stara Zagora and Sofia Region with 6 cases.



The active cases are 8,618. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,313, including 155 in intensive care.



A total of 395,282 patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic, including 352 on Friday.



A total of 1,785,306 vaccine doses have been administrated, including 11,731 on Friday. 818, 364 Bulgarians have full vaccination.