The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,034, after 9,865 tests identified 51 new infections on Saturday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.51 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 30 positive tests. Fifteen regions had no new infections.



The active cases are 8,661. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,315, including 154 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,445. Another seven COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 395,289.



One fatality was reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,084.



With 3,597 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,788,904 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 819,980 who are fully vaccinated.