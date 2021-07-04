Bulgarian head of State Rumen Radev has sent a congratulatory address to US President Joe Biden on the occasion of July 4, Independence Day, Radev's press secretariat said.



"The longstanding friendship between Bulgaria and the US has deep roots in shared values such as support for democracy, human rights protection, and peace and security efforts," said Radev in his address, BTA reported.



The partnership between the two countries is strong and is steadily advancing and expanding, wrote Radev, outlining the development of cooperation in science and technology as well as in commercial, economic and investment relations which create new jobs. "We are ready to continue with the joint work and strengthen cooperation for Bulgaria's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Programme and the signing of a bilateral Social Security Agreement," said Presdent Radev.



The Bulgarian President underscored the support provided by the US during the complex situation caused by the coronavirus in the past year, which proves the need for unity of action against global crises.



The President gave high marks for the participation of the US as a strategic partner in the Three Seas Initiative, which Bulgaria is chairing this year. Radev expressed confidence that an upcoming Three Seas Summit and a business forum in Sofia will make a tangible contribution to speeding up economic growth, and advancing cooperation and connectivitty betweeen participating countries in the initiative.