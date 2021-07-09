The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,353 after 12,565 tests identified 55 new infections on Thursday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.4 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new infections with 19 positive tests, followed by the regions of Plovdiv and Stara Zagora with six cases each.



The active cases are 8,000. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 895, including 108 in intensive care.



Another 158 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 396,219. Five fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,134.



With 12,293 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,835,681 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 841,794 people are fully vaccinated.