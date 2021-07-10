The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,414, after 15,368 tests identified 61 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.4 per cent.



The active cases are 7,967. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 824, including 105 in intensive care.



Another 90 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 396,309.



Four fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,138.



With 11,549 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,847,225 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 846,858 who are fully vaccinated.