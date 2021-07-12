The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,462, after 5,989 tests identified 16 new infections on Sunday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.27 per cent.



The active cases are 8,006. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 826, including 104 in intensive care. One COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 396,316.



No fatalities were reported, and the death toll still adds up to 18,140.



With 2,095 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,852,583 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 848,792 who are fully vaccinated.