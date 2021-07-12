The new environmental car stickers for vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons comes into effect as of today, and will be phased in after the vehicles pass their roadworthiness tests, BNR reports.

The integrated circuit sticker, which will be placed on the inside of the windshields, will contain all of the information pertaining to the car itself – model, make, license number, mileage etc.

The sticker will also indicate the eco category of the vehicle, with the highest 5th group including electric and hybrid vehicles which do not pollute the environment. The Euro 6 emissions category falls into the 4th environmental group.