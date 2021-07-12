Trifonov said that the so-called parties of the protest movement have failed to win sufficient support
The leader of the There is Such a People Party, TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov, said on Monday that his party is ready to propose its own government headed by Nikolay Vassilev, a former deputy prime minister and minister.
Trifonov said that the so-called parties of the protest movement have failed to win sufficient support at Sunday's early parliamentary elections in order to form a joint government, so that his party will propose its own, BTA reported.
The line-up of the draft government is as follows:
Nikolay Vasilev - Prime Minister
Radi Naydenov - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister
Nikolai Radulov - Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister
Maya Boichinova - Minister of Finance
Lyubomir Datsov - Minister of Economy
Natalia Miteva - Minister of Education
Krasimir Nenov - Minister of Energy
Velislava Petrova - Minister of Health
Mihaela Lashova - Ministry of Regional Development and Urban Planning
Hristo Aleksiev - Ministry of Information Technology and Communications
Ivailo Kozhuharov - Minister of Tourism
Plamen Abrovski - Minister of Agriculture
Teodora Genchovska - Minister of Defence
Lilia Ivanova - Minister of Labour and Social Policy
Stanislava Armutlieva - Minister of Culture
Peter Iliev - Minister of Justice
Radistin Vasilev - Minister of Sport
Antonia Valentinova - Minister without portfolio responsible for Roma Affairs
According to preliminary results based on 95.22 per cent of tally sheets, at the July 11 elections the GERB-UDF coalition won 23.91 per cent, TISP won 23.66 per cent of the vote, the Bulgarian Socialist Party got 13.63 per cent, Democratic Bulgaria, 2.55 per cent, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, 10.59 per cent, and Rise Up! Thugs Out! 5.04 per cent.