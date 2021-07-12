The leader of the There is Such a People Party, TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov, said on Monday that his party is ready to propose its own government headed by Nikolay Vassilev, a former deputy prime minister and minister.



Trifonov said that the so-called parties of the protest movement have failed to win sufficient support at Sunday's early parliamentary elections in order to form a joint government, so that his party will propose its own, BTA reported.



The line-up of the draft government is as follows:



Nikolay Vasilev - Prime Minister

Radi Naydenov - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister

Nikolai Radulov - Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister

Maya Boichinova - Minister of Finance

Lyubomir Datsov - Minister of Economy

Natalia Miteva - Minister of Education

Krasimir Nenov - Minister of Energy

Velislava Petrova - Minister of Health

Mihaela Lashova - Ministry of Regional Development and Urban Planning

Hristo Aleksiev - Ministry of Information Technology and Communications

Ivailo Kozhuharov - Minister of Tourism

Plamen Abrovski - Minister of Agriculture

Teodora Genchovska - Minister of Defence

Lilia Ivanova - Minister of Labour and Social Policy

Stanislava Armutlieva - Minister of Culture

Peter Iliev - Minister of Justice

Radistin Vasilev - Minister of Sport

Antonia Valentinova - Minister without portfolio responsible for Roma Affairs



According to preliminary results based on 95.22 per cent of tally sheets, at the July 11 elections the GERB-UDF coalition won 23.91 per cent, TISP won 23.66 per cent of the vote, the Bulgarian Socialist Party got 13.63 per cent, Democratic Bulgaria, 2.55 per cent, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, 10.59 per cent, and Rise Up! Thugs Out! 5.04 per cent.