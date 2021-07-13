The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,545, after 14,723 tests identified 83 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.56 per cent.



The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 20 positive tests. The active cases are 7,873. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 746, including 95 in intensive care.



Four fatalities are reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,144.



With 8,427 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,860,993 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 852,420 who are fully vaccinated.