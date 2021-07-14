A total of 74 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 17,787 people have been tested, data from the Unified Information Portal shows.

There are 738 infected patients in hospitals across the country, 94 of them - in intensive care units.

10 more people died in the past 24 hours and 114 people have been cured.

On Tuesday 11,918 people in Bulgaria have been vaccinated bringing their total number to 1,872,907 since the beginning of the campaingn.