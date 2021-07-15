The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,703, after 13,968 tests identified 84 new infections on Wednesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.6 per cent.



The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 22 positive tests. The active cases are 7,542. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 727, including 94 in intensive care.



Four fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,158.



With 12,034 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,884,934 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 862,664 who are fully vaccinated.