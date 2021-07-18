The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,930, after 10,702 tests identified 57 new infections on Saturday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.53 per cent.



The active cases are 7,591. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 741, including 91 in intensive care.



Another ten COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 397,170.



No fatalities were reported on Saturday. The death toll stands at 18,169.



With 2,662 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,909,909 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 873,183 who are fully vaccinated.