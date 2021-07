Nearly 170 forest fires in the country have been extinguished in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, Chief Directorate "Fire Safety and Civil Protection" announced.

Large forest fire broke out at the 76th kilometer of the Trakiya highway, near Kalugerovo. Pine trees, dry grasses and bushes have burned.

Meanwhile another fire broke near the village of Voysil. The flames have burned 400 decares of wheat.