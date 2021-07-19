Bulgaria tightens the rules for those arriving from the countries in the so called red zone – Great Britain, Spain, Cyprus, Kuwait and Fiji. As of July 19 till the end of the month the restrictions will be into force for children as well.

Tourists from these five countries will not be allowed with the exception of Bulgarian citizens or persons with permanent or long-term residence and members of their families.

Arrivals from Great Britain, Spain and Cyprus will have to present a valid EU digital certificate of a negative PCR test, or a similar document showing whether they are vaccinated. Arrivals will be placed under a 10-day quarantine. It could be lifted after a PCR test performed within 24 hours after the arrival.

Those comming from Russia and Portugal are allowed in Bulgaria after presenting a valid digital COVID-19 certificate showing a negative result from a test performed up to 72 hours prior to entry.