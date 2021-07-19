The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,965, after 5,936 tests identified 35 new infections on Sunday, BTA reported. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.58 per cent.



The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 6 positive tests. The active cases are 7,617. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 744, including 88 in intensive care.



Four fatalities are reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,174.



With 2,044 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,911,953 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 874,080 who are fully vaccinated.