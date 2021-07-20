The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 423,078, after 18,183 tests identified 113 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.6 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 45 positive tests, followed by Varna Region and Sofia Region with eight cases each.



The active cases are 7,538. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 739, including 88 in intensive care. The infected medical staff have reached 13,459.



Another 189 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 397,363. Three fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,177.



With 7,779 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,919,722 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 877,158 who are fully vaccinated.