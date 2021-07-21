The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 423,223, after 15,993 tests identified 145 new infections on Tuesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.9 per cent.



The active cases are 7,391. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 722, including 82 in intensive care.



Another 285 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 397,648.



Seven fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,184. The share of fully vaccinated people is 13 per cent.