More than 920 million euro is budgeted for education and science in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan of Bulgaria which the country is to send to the European Commission for approval, BNR reported.

The principal priorities in the sector are: creation of a STEM (Science - Technology - Engineering – Mathematics) environment by 2026 at all schools, modernization and construction of new educational establishments, including kindergartens in municipalities with a shortage of kindergarten vacancies, as well as personal development centres for school children and young people.

Financing is also envisaged for scientific and innovative activity at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and research universities.