The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is proposing postal voting for Bulgarians abroad after active voter registration, Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev announced. Setting up a designated constituency for Bulgarians abroad is also part of the proposal, BNR reported.

900-1,000 polling stations are expected to open outside Bulgaria for the presidential elections in the autumn.

“Provided there is the political will for this, we have provided information many times regarding how postal voting abroad takes places, that is not something that has yet to be invented,” Minister Stoev said.

68,000 was the number of registered voters abroad at the parliamentary elections on 11 July. Another 130,000 voters were added to the registries on election day, which, international observers say, is not consistent with good practices.