The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 423,440 after 15,842 tests identified 121 new infections on Thursday. The test positivity rate for the day was 0.8 per cent.



The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 20 positive tests. The active cases are 7,351. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 742, including 81 in intensive care.



Two fatalities are reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,189.



With 11,349 new inoculations on Thursday, 1,952,099 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 890,858 who are fully vaccinated.