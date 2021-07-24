The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 423,575, after 18,419 tests identified 135 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.73 per cent.



The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 27 positive tests.The active cases are 7,250. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 706, including 75 in intensive care.



Four fatalities are reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,193.



With 10,463 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,962,557 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 895,499 who are fully vaccinated.