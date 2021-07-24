President Rumen Radev expects the so-called parties of change to go unswervingly in the direction set by Bulgarian citizens. He said the date for awarding the government-forming mandate "will become clear when these parties guarantee they have achieved a positive result."



Radev was speaking in Veliko Turnovo, where he attended a ceremony for presenting diplomas to graduates of the National Military University.



He expects that the parties of change will form a government which will seek to root out malpractices, fight corruption, poverty and inequality, raise incomes, including pensions, and create better conditions for healthcare and education.



The President noted that by rejecting Justice Minister Yanaki Stoilov's proposal to remove Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev from office, the Supreme Judicial Council acted in favour of the status-quo. "The judicial system needs a deep-going reform which will make the Prosecutor General accountable," Radev said.

"This means that we need to give honest, responsible Bulgarian magistrates a chance to start a real struggle against corruption."