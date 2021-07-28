The number of the new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has increased reaching its peak for the last weeks. The infections confirmed in the last 24 hours are 200, data from the Unified Information Portal shows.

A total of 755 patients remain in hospitals across the country. 77 of those people are in intensive care units.

111 people were registered as cured in the last 24 hours, and 4 infected Bulgarians lost the battle with the virus.

12,178 more doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered.