The emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria is to be extended until August 31, 2021, Council of Ministers decided on Wednesday.

As of July 20, Bulgaria ranks 7th in total mortality from COVID-19 and 67th in 14-day mortality among all the countries in the world.

Тhere is a change in the age of the groups who are infected in the last few days. Most of people are under 39 or over 90 years.

Until July 18 18,1% of the Bulgarians have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccines against COVID-19 and ranks last among all the EU/EEA countries.