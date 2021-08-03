Photo: iStock
The party's leaders met representatives of three other political formations
The leaders of "There is such a people" (ITN) parliamentary group and the candidate for Prime Minister Plamen Nikolov met the representatives of three other parties - "Stand up BG! We are coming!", "Democratic Bulgaria" and BSP. ITN presented to their colleagues the names of the nominated for ministers. Later the list has been read in front of the media.
Here it is:
Minister of Interior - Petar Iliev
Minister of Foreign Affairs - Radi Naidenov
Minister of Justice - Momchil Ivanov
Minister of Health - Sylvia Kirilova
Minister of Finance - Plamen Danailov
Minister of Regional Development - Georgi Georgiev
Minister of Transport - Grozdan Karadzhov
Minister of Education - Velislava Petrova
Minister of Labor and Social Policy - Teodora Peneva
Minister of Defense - Teodora Genchovska
Minister of Economy - Desislava Dimitrova
Minister of Energy - Alexander Nikolov
Minister of Ecology - Silvia Bakardzhieva
Minister of Tourism - Ivaylo Kozhuharov
Minister of Culture - Georgi Sultanov
Minister of Sports - Radostin Vassilev
Minister (without a wallet) on Roma issues - Antoniya Valentinova