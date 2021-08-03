The leaders of "There is such a people" (ITN) parliamentary group and the candidate for Prime Minister Plamen Nikolov met the representatives of three other parties - "Stand up BG! We are coming!", "Democratic Bulgaria" and BSP. ITN presented to their colleagues the names of the nominated for ministers. Later the list has been read in front of the media.

Here it is:

Minister of Interior - Petar Iliev

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Radi Naidenov

Minister of Justice - Momchil Ivanov

Minister of Health - Sylvia Kirilova

Minister of Finance - Plamen Danailov

Minister of Regional Development - Georgi Georgiev

Minister of Transport - Grozdan Karadzhov

Minister of Education - Velislava Petrova

Minister of Labor and Social Policy - Teodora Peneva

Minister of Defense - Teodora Genchovska

Minister of Economy - Desislava Dimitrova

Minister of Energy - Alexander Nikolov

Minister of Ecology - Silvia Bakardzhieva

Minister of Tourism - Ivaylo Kozhuharov

Minister of Culture - Georgi Sultanov

Minister of Sports - Radostin Vassilev

Minister (without a wallet) on Roma issues - Antoniya Valentinova