Based on 75.69 per cent of tally sheets processed by the constituency election commissions, "Continue the Change" won 25.34 per cent of all votes in the November 14 parliamentary elections and the Rumen Radev - Iliana Iotova ticket leads with 49.40 per cent before the November 21 second round of presidential elections, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.



Parliamentary elections:



Continue the Change 25.34 per cent

GERB-UDF 22.43 per cent

Movement for Rights and Freedoms 13.68 per cent

BSP for Bulgaria 10.35 per cent

There Is Such a People per cent 9.74 per cent

Democratic Bulgaria 5.92 per cent

Vazrazhdane 4.97 per cent.



With 2.29 per cent, Rise Up BG! Here We Come! is below the 4 per cent electoral

threshold.



The vote abroad based on 78.89 per cent of processed tally sheets:



Movement fo Rights and Freedoms 41.57 per cent

Continue the Change 20.36 per cent.

There Is Such a People 10.42 per cent

GERB-UDF 7.91 per cent,

Democratic Bulgaria 7.71 per cent

Vazrahzdane 5.84 per cent

BSP for Bulgaria 2.38 per cent

Rise Up BG! Here We Come 1.22 per cent



Presidential elections:



Rumen Radev - Iliana Iotova 49.40 per cent

Anastas Gerdjikov - Nevyana Miteva 22.41 per cent

Mustafa Karadayi - Iskra Mihaylova 12.57 per cent

Kostadin Kostadinov - Elena Gouncheva 3.99 per cent

Lozan Panov - Maria Kassimova-Moisset 3.32 per cent.



The vote abroad based on 78.89 per cent of processed tally sheets:



Mustafa Karadayi - Iskra Mihaylova 41.40 per cent

Rumen Radev - Iliana Iotova 35.20 per cent

Anastas Gerdjikov - Nevyana Miteva 8.73 per cent

Kostadin Kostadinov - Elena Gouncheva 4.70 per cent

Lozan Panov - Maria Kassimova-Moisset 4.63 per cent.





The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that the election day abroad has ended. Polling stations in the states of California, Arizona and Nevada and the Canadian city of Vancouver were the last to close. Voting there ended at 06:00 hrs Bulgarian time on November 15.



Bulgarians abroad voted in a total of 750 polling stations in 68 countries. The largest number of voting stations were opened in Europe. Some 416 voting machines were used for the vote abroad in 208 voting stations in 21 countries in Europe, the US and Canada. Each station had two voting machines.



The Foreign Ministry made every effort to make arrangements so that Bulgarians abroad can exercise their right to vote without any obstacles.