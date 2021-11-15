Photo: Archive
Based on 75.69 per cent of tally sheets processed by the constituency election commissions, "Continue the Change" won 25.34 per cent of all votes in the November 14 parliamentary elections and the Rumen Radev - Iliana Iotova ticket leads with 49.40 per cent before the November 21 second round of presidential elections, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.
Parliamentary elections:
Continue the Change 25.34 per cent
GERB-UDF 22.43 per cent
Movement for Rights and Freedoms 13.68 per cent
BSP for Bulgaria 10.35 per cent
There Is Such a People per cent 9.74 per cent
Democratic Bulgaria 5.92 per cent
Vazrazhdane 4.97 per cent.
With 2.29 per cent, Rise Up BG! Here We Come! is below the 4 per cent electoral
threshold.
The vote abroad based on 78.89 per cent of processed tally sheets:
Movement fo Rights and Freedoms 41.57 per cent
Continue the Change 20.36 per cent.
There Is Such a People 10.42 per cent
GERB-UDF 7.91 per cent,
Democratic Bulgaria 7.71 per cent
Vazrahzdane 5.84 per cent
BSP for Bulgaria 2.38 per cent
Rise Up BG! Here We Come 1.22 per cent
Presidential elections:
Rumen Radev - Iliana Iotova 49.40 per cent
Anastas Gerdjikov - Nevyana Miteva 22.41 per cent
Mustafa Karadayi - Iskra Mihaylova 12.57 per cent
Kostadin Kostadinov - Elena Gouncheva 3.99 per cent
Lozan Panov - Maria Kassimova-Moisset 3.32 per cent.
The vote abroad based on 78.89 per cent of processed tally sheets:
Mustafa Karadayi - Iskra Mihaylova 41.40 per cent
Rumen Radev - Iliana Iotova 35.20 per cent
Anastas Gerdjikov - Nevyana Miteva 8.73 per cent
Kostadin Kostadinov - Elena Gouncheva 4.70 per cent
Lozan Panov - Maria Kassimova-Moisset 4.63 per cent.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that the election day abroad has ended. Polling stations in the states of California, Arizona and Nevada and the Canadian city of Vancouver were the last to close. Voting there ended at 06:00 hrs Bulgarian time on November 15.
Bulgarians abroad voted in a total of 750 polling stations in 68 countries. The largest number of voting stations were opened in Europe. Some 416 voting machines were used for the vote abroad in 208 voting stations in 21 countries in Europe, the US and Canada. Each station had two voting machines.
The Foreign Ministry made every effort to make arrangements so that Bulgarians abroad can exercise their right to vote without any obstacles.