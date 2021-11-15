The Bulgarian Parliament will be convened as soon as possible following the promulgation of the list of the new MPs, President Rumen Radev, who is seeking re-election, told journalists here on Monday. He congratulated “Continue the Change” for what he called a "compelling victory" in the November 14 parliamentary elections, BTA reported.

“Continue the Change” won around 25 per cent of the vote according to early returns.

"I do believe that this time parties will overcome their differences in the name of our future, and we will have a stable majority to elect an efficient government," Radev said.

He added that such a serious support for “Continue the Change” gives a chance and brings hope.