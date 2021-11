A total of 2785 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. The number of tests performed has reached 31 318.

7414 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country, 775 of them - in intensive care units.

145 more infected people died and 4484 have been reported cured. 22,055 vaccine doses have been administered. Now 1 673 851 Bulgarians are now fully vaccinated.