The face-to-face meeting between the Minister of Transport and Communications Nikolay Sabev and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey Adil Karaismailoglu has started, the ministry said on Thursday. The two ministers discuss improving transport connectivity and concrete measures to ease cross-border traffic between the two countries, among other issues.

After the talks, they will sign a joint statement and hold a press conference, BTA reported.

Earlier, Minister Sabev met with the Turkish delegation at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint.