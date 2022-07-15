Photo: iStock
There are an updated National Operational Plan
Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers has updated the National Operational Plan for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper aims to reduce coronavirus morbidity and mortality and to reduce the pressure on the country’s healthcare system.
The Plan defines 5 stages taking into account 14-day incidence rates by regions and hospital occupancy rates. According to that data there will be introduced anti-epidemic measures at regional or national level.