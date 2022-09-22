Photo: iStock
It was proclaimed on September 22 1908
Bulgaria celebrates the 114th anniversary of the declaration of its independence.
On September 22, 1908, the coutry reemerged on the world map after a five-century Ottoman yoke. The liberation came true on March 3, 1878, after the end of the Russo-Turkish War, but the recognition of Bulgaria’s independence was a long process that involved all the governments of post-liberation Bulgaria.
The celebrations on Thursday started with a solemn service at the 40 Holy Martyrs church in Veliko Turnovo - the city where the independence manifesto was read out.