The Council of Ministers approved at its Wednesday regular meeting Bulgaria's position for participation in the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) regular meeting to be held on October 4 in Luxembourg. ECOFIN is expected to reach a common approach on the Regulation on the inclusion of the REPowerEU chapter in the recovery and sustainability plans.

During the meeting, participants will discuss the economic and financial consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, high energy prices, and the fiscal and non-fiscal role of EU customs.

The ministers are expected to approve the review report on the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the Council of the EU approving the Recovery and Resilience Plan of the Netherlands, and the draft Conclusions on climate change financing.