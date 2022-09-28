The Council of Ministers at its Wednesday regular meeting approved a draft social security agreement between Bulgaria and Albania and authorized Lazar Lazarov, the caretaker Deputy Prime Minister for Social Policies and Minister of Labour and Social Policy, to sign it.

The treaty regulates employment insurance in the two countries, as well as the procedure for granting and paying sickness and maternity benefits, benefits for occupational accidents and diseases, retirement pensions, disability pensions due to general illness, disability pensions due to occupational accidents and occupational diseases, and survivor's pensions.

Once signed, the agreement needs to be ratified by the National Assembly to enter into force.