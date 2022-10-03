The population of Bulgaria was 6, 519,789 as of September 7, 2021, data fronm the last census of the National Statistical Institute shows.

There are 3, 383, 527 women (51.9% of the population) and 3,136,262 men (48.1% of the population).

Bulgaria's population has decreased by 11.5% (844,781 people) in the past ten years. That is the result from the higher mortality and the external migration.

23.5% of the population is aged 65 and above. More than 4 million people are aged 15 to 64.

A total of 4,782,064 people live in 257 towns and the homes of other 1,737,725 people are in 5,000 villages.