The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,280,584 after 5,206 tests identified 580 new infections on Thursday, of which 59.31% were of unvaccinated persons, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at some 11%.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 187 positive tests, followed by Sofia Region with 33 cases and Burgas Region with 31.

The active cases are 9,238. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 640, including 57 in intensive care. Of the 70 new hospital admissions, 62.86% were not vaccinated.

Another 624 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,233,443. Five fatalities were reported (80.00% unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 37,903.

With 1,245 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,582,059 vaccine doses have been administered so far. A total of 2,073,422 people are fully vaccinated, and 920,083 have received a booster jab (including 47,514 reboostered).