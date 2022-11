Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev invited The Bulgarian Socialist Party at a government-forming consultations. The meeting is to be held on Wednesday, November 16.

Radev has already talked to GERB-SDS, "We Continue the Change", MRF and "Vazrazhdane".

Several weeks ago the head of state said that the date on which he would hand over the first cabinet-forming mandate to GERB-SDS would depend on how the consultations will go.