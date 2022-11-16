Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev is to convene the Security Council under the Council of Ministers, he announced on Wednesday. The Council will discuss the risk of Ukraine war escalation after the recent missile strike on a Polish farm close to the Ukrainian border.

The meeting of the Security Council will take place after the end of the NATO meeting, requested by Warsaw.

"Every unreasonable word carries the risk of escalation. The explosion of the two missiles near the Poland-Ukraine border, which claimed the lives of two civilians, requires an urgent reconsideration of our next steps. We have to keep peace," Donev added.