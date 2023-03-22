A Bulgarian named Irina Dilkinska has been extradited to the USA in connection with the “One Coin” crypto scam. Dilkinska is to appear before a US judge.

She worked as head of the legal department of One Coin. The charges against her allege that she helped create shell companies in order to launder proceeds and manage property belonging to the “crypto queen” Ruzha Ignatova.

Dilkinska is also alleged to have helped lawyer and One Coin co-conspirator Mark Scott launder USD 400 million. Following Mark Scott’s arrest, Irina Dilkinska destroyed incriminating information. Dilkinska was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison.