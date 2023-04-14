There are very strong winds on mountain tops and increasing temperatures, which combined with the heavy snow pose an avalanche risk, the Mountain Rescue Service told BTA and warned skiers to be vigilant.

Tourists are advised to check if the facilities at mountain resorts are working, because of the strong winds.

A yellow code for strong winds has been issued across 14 regions. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a warning for strong winds in the region of Montana, Vratsa, Sofia Region, Sofia City, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blageovgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Kurdzhali and Hakosvo. Wind gusts of 20-24 m/s are expected.